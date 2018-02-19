Broward County Sheriff visits Parkland school shooting victim in hospital

The Broward County sheriff says it was an honor to visit a young student who survived the Feb. 14th South Florida school shooting that's left a community reeling.
The Broward County Sheriff's Office published a photo of Sheriff Scott Israel holding the hand of Anthony Borges, 15, in his hospital room.
"Fortunately, he is recovering-- but has a long road ahead with more surgeries needed," the Sheriff's Office posted. "Please join us in praying for the swift recovery of Anthony and all the other victims of this horrific criminal act."
The Sheriff's Office said in the Facebook post that Borges was shot five times during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
Seventeen people, including students and staff, were killed in the shooting.
Nikolas Cruz, 19, who admitted to the shooting, remains in custody at the Broward County jail after being ordered held without bond on 17 counts of premeditated murder.
As memorials for the shooting victims continue, students are demanding tighter gun control and walkouts are being planned in the wake of the tragedy.
