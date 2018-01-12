Dan Hicken is a sports anchor for the Action Sports Jax team.
He joined Brent and Stuart in June 2013.
He had spent 27 years doing television work at a local station.
Dan also hosts a weekday radio program on 1010XL and 92.5 FM from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Dan is married to "BWR," beautiful wife Reagan, and has three children: Danielle, Drew and the boy king, Brooks. In his spare time you can find Dan at a local ball field questioning umpires, berating referees and making a fool out of himself.
He has three goals left for his sports teams: a NY Mets world championship, a Jaguars Super Bowl (win?) by 2020 and seeing his alma mater, the Florida Gators, hoist another crystal Crystal trophy.
Dan grew up in Miami playing sports, where he was honored numerous times. As a senior at Miami Sunset he was named honorable mention all county in water polo and also has the dubious distinction of being kicked out of the National Honor Society.
He once quarterbacked a media team to a flag football semifinals game and played in a professional basketball game where he went 0-5 from the field.
Follow Dan on Twitter @DanHicken and send him an email.
