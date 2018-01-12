0

Dawn Lopez co-anchors Action News This Morning and Action News Jax at Noon.

There’s no place like home! I am happy to call Jacksonville and the surrounding counties home, because I was born and raised here. I have lived all over Jacksonville. I went to school all over town, from kindergarten to college.

I talk to teens when visiting our local schools to think about landing their first job, not just their dream job for later. Their ears perk up when I tell them my first was at a cookie shop in Regency Square Mall when I was 15! I could add professional tastes tester to my resume.

After High School, I decided to stay home, enjoy campus life at the University of North Florida while taking advantage of a wonderful opportunity to work in radio and television right here. I didn’t get much sleep and that era of my life is blur, but I just knew it would give me a jump in my career.

After graduation, I moved to Columbus, Georgia, to work for the ABC affiliate WTVM-9. Then it was on to WGHP-TV, a FOX-owned and operated station in High Point, North Carolina. In North Carolina, I anchored the investigative and consumer team at FOX-8 News.

I love traveling and exploring but again, there’s no place like home. I moved back to Jacksonville to bring news to the community I care most about and love. I now anchor CBS47 Action News Jax This Morning and Action News Jax at Noon, with another long-timer in television news, Phil Amato. We have the best discussions about our favorite small businesses and restaurants we find around town.

Over the years, I’ve brought you exclusive interviews on big stories and helped to get hundreds of children adopted with a special project I worked on for years with the help of Family Support Services. I’ve had the unbelievable honor to receive awards for my work with children, simply doing what I was led in my heart to do. I use my work to help children who need a voice to speak up for them.

When I’m not on the set, chances are I’m preparing to chair, host, speak or help organize events from the many nonprofits, schools or civic groups to which I remained tied. It’s how I stay connected and in touch with you, my neighbor and our viewer. I don’t take it lightly that you invite us into your home and make us a part of your day or daily routine. I take every opportunity to say "Thank you."

My twins and I, along with our puppy Mozart, love being your neighbor. See you at the beach, at the park, or our favorite -- the public library. We're usually out and about enjoying home -- Jacksonville -- along with you.

