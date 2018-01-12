0

Deanna Bettineschi is a reporter for Action News Jax.

While working for Action News Jax, Deanna covered the kidnapping and killing of 8-year-old Cherish Perrywinkle. Perrywinkle was a young girl lured in by a sex offender in Jacksonville.

Deanna covered big local trials including the Michael Dunn trial. Dunn was the man who killed Jordan Davis at a south side Gate gas station after a confrontation ensued over loud music.

Deanna was also played a part in the continuing coverage of a missing autistic boy in Baker county, who was eventually found alive in the woods, 49 hours after his disappearance.

Deanna joined the Action News Jax team from Dothan, Alabama, where she was a reporter and anchor for the local CBS affiliate.

While in Dothan, she covered the national story about a boy kidnapped off a school bus and held hostage for days in an underground bunker.

Deanna’s passion for news started when she was just a kid. She and her father would watch the local news before school every morning.

After attending her first journalism class at the University of Florida, she knew this would be her career.

She graduated magna cum laude from UF with a major in telecommunication and a minor in communication studies.

Deanna’s other passion, is her family. When she’s not out in the field, she likes to head back home to south Florida to be with her very large Italian family.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.