0 Jacksonville police: missing elderly man found safe

UPDATE: Ronald Swire has been found safe the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office states.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for Ronald Aaron Swire,76, after he walked away from his assisted living facility.

Swire was last seen on Jacksonville's north side on Monday night.

He is described as a white male that is 6 foot 2 inches tall and about 180 pounds. Swire is described to have hazel eyes and gray hair and was last seen wearing a blue hospital scrub shirt and khaki pants.

JustIn: JSO searching for Ronald Swire, who walked away from his assisted living facility around 4:30 yesterday afternoon. If you see him call 904-630-0500 https://t.co/VzFSfaGCMY — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) February 13, 2018

He was treated earlier in the day on Monday at the facility and was released to go home.

Swire was placed in a cab by M.H.R.C. employees at 4:30 p.m. and was driven to his assisted living facility located in the 3400 block of Brahma Bull Circle North.

After being dropped off, Swire reportedly never went inside the facility.

He is new to the area and is unable to care for himself. He isa said to walk with a cane ans has limited mobility.

Employees of the facility stated that Swire is disoriented frequently and possibly has undiagnosed Dementia.

If you have seen him or know about his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.



