0 Fire Marshal clears Jacksonville Townhouse Apartments to allow tenants to move back in

The fire marshal has cleared Jacksonville Townhouse Apartments for families to return home following the December fire that forced more than 200 residents from their homes.

Monday, tenants told Action News Jax they still feel like they're being kept in the dark.

Fire Marshal tells me 8th floor is still off limits.

“They don’t tell us nothing,” tenant Mark Baker said. "They just give us all these false hopes.”

The fire was on the eighth floor of the building.

Action News Jax spoke with a tenant who was only four doors down from the fire when it broke out.

Double amputee Pam Sands is one #Jacksonville Townhouse Apts resident who could be returning home soon.

“I saw smoke in the kitchen, and I said ‘We got to get out! We got to get out!” said the tenant, who didn’t want to be identified. “The fire department opened the door and said, ‘Get out! Get out now! Get out now!”

“It was a very scary moment,” he added. “But, I thank God I’m still here, and I just lost everything. Everything I owned was in that apartment.”

Monday, the fire marshal told Action News Jax lifesaving systems like sprinklers, smoke detectors and fire alarms are back in place.

On Jan. 19, the property management company, Cambridge Management, posted they were quote "hopeful" to have "some residents home by the end of the month."

Since that's now come and gone, many are growing restless and worried.

On Jan. 19, the property mgmt company, Cambridge Management, posted they were "hopeful...to welcome some residents home by the end of the month." Since that has now come & gone, displaced tenants are growing restless.

“It’s just not right,” Baker said. “They keep on saying, 'Two weeks, three weeks,' and now we’re still here.”

We're told the move-in process will happen in phases.

Previous Action News Jax investigations uncovered the complex had a broken fire pump and the mandatory 24/7 fire watch wasn't happening. We also exposed post-fire inspections revealed traces of asbestos.

We've requested this most recent inspection report from the fire department and are waiting to hear back.

#Jacksonville Townhouse Apts tenant: "I want to go home.' This isn't home...Even though I have the hotel I still feel homeless."



The Fire Marshal cleared the building, but tenants say their future still seems up in the air.

