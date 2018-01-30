Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old girl from Sebring

SEBRING, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for a 14-year-old girl from Highlands County.
Michaela Graham was last seen in the 1300 block of Glenwood Avenue in Sebring.
She was last seen wearing a red short-sleeved shirt and light peach or pink pants with writing on them, FDLE said.
Michaela may have superficial cuts on her left arm.
FDLE said she may be traveling with 37-year-old Elizabeth Wortman in a blue, four-door sedan. The Sebring Police Department said in a Facebook post that Wortman is Michaela's mother.
Anyone with any information on Michaela's whereabouts is asked to contact FDLE or the Sebring Police Department at 863-402-7200.
PLEASE SHARE!#FL #MissingChild Alert for Michaela Graham, 14yo W/F, 5'4", 100 lbs, BR hair/BR eyes, last seen in #Sebring, FL. Superficial cuts on L arm. May be w/ Elizabeth Wortman, 37yo W/F, 5'4", BR hair/eyes, blue 4D sedan. Info? Call Sebring PD at 1-863-402-7200 or 911. pic.twitter.com/3UoM8WwCA6— FDLE (@fdlepio) January 30, 2018
