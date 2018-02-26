Daytona Beach stripper pulls BB gun on boss after coworker steals her cash, police say

WEIRD FLORIDA: More strange stories from the Sunshine State
An exotic dancer in Florida is accused of pointing a BB gun at her bosses after getting into an altercation with another dancer, according to police.
Amber Colquitt, 28, was performing at Pin-Ups gentlemen’s club in Daytona Beach when another dancer, who wasn’t performing, allegedly started collecting Colquitt’s money, WKMG reported.
The two women got into a verbal altercation, but management broke it up. The other dancer wasn’t punished because she reportedly only took $3 from Colquitt, according to WKMG.
As Colquitt was leaving the club, she saw the other woman performing and decided to take her money. The two then got into a physical brawl, WKMG reported.
While a security guard was breaking it up, Colquitt claimed the guard hit her. She then went to a friend’s car and came back into the club with a BB gun, WKMG reported.
“You want to hit females. I got something for you,” Colquitt said to the security guard, according to WKMG.
One of the managers then pulled out a real gun and told Colquitt to drop hers, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.
Colquitt was charged with aggravated assault without intent to kill. She also was fired from the strip club.
