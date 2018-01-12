0

Garrett Bedenbaugh is a First Alert Meteorologist for Action News Jax.

He anchors the early evening and late newscasts on Saturday and Sunday on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax.

Garrett joined the First Alert Weather Team in May 2014 and has known he wanted to be a "weatherman" on television since he was in the third grade. He once was afraid of storms. Now he tracks them down to street level on First Alert Doppler HD!

Originally from Clinton, South Carolina, he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology from The University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Here began his career as a meteorologist at the local FOX affiliate in Columbia, South Carolina in 2012.

His favorite aspect of meteorology is tropical storms and hurricanes. Garrett loves tropical forecasting which is why he loves the Jacksonville area and the weather that we see here so often during the spring and summer.

He is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) from the American Meteorological Society and is also a member of the National Weather Association.

Garrett is very active on social media and loves seeing all of the #FirstAlertWX photos and videos from viewers in northeast Florida and southeastern Georgia.

In his free time you will find him exploring northeast Florida, checking out community events, visiting family and friends, following his favorite sports teams, and talking about his favorite subject: weather.

