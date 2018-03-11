Gov. Rick Scott signs bill to expand Florida Bright Futures Scholarship Program

Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed a college aid and voucher bill Sunday that would include permanently expanding the Florida Bright Futures Scholarship Program.
Scott said the scholarship program's expansion will cover 100 percent of tuition for Florida Academic Scholars and 75 percent for Florida Medallion Scholars.
The scholarship expansion is set to cover summer courses for Florida Academic Scholars starting summer 2018 and Florida Medallion Scholars starting in 2019, according to the Governor's Press Office.
The bill requires state universities to find internship opportunities for students.
Scott also signed a voucher bill, which includes creating the nation's first ever private school voucher program for bullied students.
HB-7055 creates a program where students who are victims of bullying and other types of violence can move to a different public school or receive a private school voucher.
