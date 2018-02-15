0 How to talk to kids about a school shooting

Parents across the country are struggling to figure out how to talk to their kids about the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

“I’m not even sure how to begin to approach the subject,” said Jacksonville mother Ceri McCombie.

If you’re feeling unsure of the best way to approach talking to your child about the school shooting, you’re not alone; and you may be struggling with your own emotions.

“My girlfriend, she posted on her Facebook this morning that her son has a bulletproof plate in his backpack. And that’s so disturbing to me. And he’s seven. I hate that we have to live in a world like that,” said Jacksonville mother Adair Currie.

Licensed Social Worker and CEO of Jewish Family & Community Services Colleen Rodriguez said it’s important for parents to process their own feelings with another adult before sitting down with their children.

“If the parents are crying and hysterical, it may cause more fear in their child. And what we don’t want to see happen is for children not to want to go to school,” said Rodriguez.

Smartphones can expose children and teens to graphic images from the shooting and false information. Rodriguez said parents need to make sure kids don’t get sucked into what they see on the screen.

PHOTO GALLERY: Here are the known victims of the Florida school shooting

“We really want to make sure our kids are talking about what their emotions are after this incident. And if they’re locked in their room on their phone, that’s not happening,” said Rodriguez.

She said it’s also important to talk to your children about the first responders and teachers who acted heroically during the shooting, as well as positive things happening in your community.

Rodriguez said it may take time for children to open up, so let them know they can share their questions and feelings in the weeks to come.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.