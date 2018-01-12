Action News Jax Investigates: Radium in local tap water

A new report from the Environmental Working Group found more than 170 million people in the United States are exposed to radium in their drinking water.
The carcinogen occurs naturally in the ground and ends up in aquifers.
Experts say exposure, even in small amounts, may increase the risk of cancer.
Action News Jax found that in Orange Park, tap water, the amount of radium found was 1.3 picocuries per liter.
For JEA water, that number was less than 0.3.
The good news is neither of those are close to the EPA’s maximum allowable level of 5 picocuries per liter.
JEA customers who are concerned about the quality of their tap water can call 665-6000.
The utility says it will come out and test a customer’s water for free.
