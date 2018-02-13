0 Camden fire chief resigns, Kingsland fire chief will oversee Camden County Fire Rescue

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - Seven days after an Action News Jax investigation into accusations of safety concerns, the Camden County Fire Rescue chief has stepped down.

In a letter to all Camden County Fire Rescue employees, Chief Mark Crews said, "I regret to inform you that I am resigning from my position as Chief of Camden County Fire Rescue. I feel that my leadership has become a distraction to the great work this department does."

On Monday night, the city of Kingsland approved the plan for Kingsland Fire Chief Terry Smith to oversee Camden County Fire Rescue.

“Fire trucks get old. They wear out. It’s our responsibility to keep them running for the men and women running them,” Smith said.

Smith said his main focus will be the safety and well-being of the firefighters.

“Because if you can’t take care of the firefighters, then you can’t expect them to take care of the citizens of the community,” he said.

The spokesman for the county said Crews is willing to assist with the transition. Next week, the county will vote on the agreement.

Here is Crews' full statement:

“To all the members of CCFR, "I regret to inform you that I am resigning from my position as Chief of Camden County Fire Rescue. I feel that my leadership has become a distraction to the great work this department does. "Thank you for the support that you have provided me during the last several years. I truly appreciated the professionalism you display each and every day to the citizens and visitors to Camden County. "If I can be of any assistance in the future, please let me know.”

