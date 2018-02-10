  • Smartphones linked to teen depression, according to new research

    Updated:

    As the number of teens with cell phones has increased, so have the incidences of mental health issues in that age group -- including depression and suicides.

    Action News Jax 's Paige Kelton takes an in-depth look at the connection and shows what teens and parents can do to break the cycle.

    We uncover the hard-to-notice symptoms parents can look out for. Click here to read the full story.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories