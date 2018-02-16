Kelly Birkley is no longer behind bars in Duval County after he was arrested for video voyeurism this week.
The arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says one woman was in the shower when she noticed something hard in the loofa shower. She brought the item to another woman inside the home and asked about it. The second woman suggested she asked Birkley about the item and he told it was a camera.
The second woman told police JSO that the only person who uses the shower is Birkley and herself. The second woman confronted Birkley about the item, and he told her he had put in the shower just once for a couple of hours.
The arrest report goes on to say the woman was unaware that the camera was in the shower and said Birkley did not have her permission to place the camera in the shower loofa.
The responding Jacksonville Police officer says he noticed Birkley sitting in his car. The officer approached Birkley and without the officer saying anything, Birkley said: “I’m an old dirty man.”
According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office jail log, Birkley was released on Feb. 15.
