Jenna Bourne is a reporter at Action News Jax.

She joined the Action News Jax team in July 2015.

After eight years away, she was excited to return to her home state. She grew up in Orlando.

Jenna’s exclusive’s multi-part investigation into the finances and failures of Jacksonville hotspot Latitude 360 exposed unpaid taxes, shady business practices, and accusations of investor fraud. The company's president resigned the day after one of Jenna’s investigations aired on Action News Jax.

Jenna’s 2015 series on infant mortality in Northeast Florida uncovered racial disparities in infant death rates and a deadly local trend of co-sleeping.

In 2015, Jenna’s exclusive investigation into a local girl’s drowning revealed her grandmother had received thousands of taxpayer dollars from the state to fix up her home, but none of it went to fixing the contaminated pool the girl disappeared into.

She also covered President Barack Obama's February 2016 speech in Jacksonville.

Before moving to Jacksonville, Jenna was the Greenville, South Carolina Bureau Chief at WSPA-TV from 2013 to 2015. During her time there, her six-month investigation into how South Carolina was unknowingly licensing sex offenders to be chiropractors and residential plumbers led to the state agency changing its licensing practices, three state investigations, and a state senator introducing a bill to change the law.

She was the live lead reporter in WSPA’s 6 p.m. broadcast that won the Southeast Emmy for Best Newscast.

Before her two years in Greenville, Jenna was a multimedia journalist at WKBT-TV in La Crosse, Wisconsin from 2011 to 2013. While in La Crosse, her reporting on the deadly trend of heroin flooding the community won an Associated Press Award for Hard News and Northwest Broadcast News Association Awards of Merit for Investigative Reporting and Hard News.

Her series “Fighting Through the Fear,” which brought people an inside look at a class that trains women how to fight off a sexual assault, won an Associated Press Award for Enterprise Reporting.

She also had the opportunity to cover the historic recall election of Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and the union fights surrounding it, including a one-on-one interview with Walker the day after the opposition turned in enough signatures to hold the election.

Jenna graduated summa cum laude from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism with a concentration in Political Science in 2011.

Got a story tip? Email Jenna at jbourne@actionnewsjax.com. You can also like Jenna’s Facebook page and follow her on Twitter.

