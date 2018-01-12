0

Kaitlyn Chana is a reporter at Action News Jax.

Kaitlyn believes that storytellers are the bloodlines that bring awareness to the issues, and allow viewers to start conversations and make informed decisions that could impact their family, communities and nation. Kaitlyn is a media maven who has covered a wide array of stories from barricaded police standoffs, to controversial topics in mental health, to an Ebola scare in rural Maine.

Reporting is a passion that came to Kaitlyn early in life – she started her career in high school, working at a government access channel in Orlando. Upon graduation, Kaitlyn majored in broadcast journalism at the University of Central Florida. Afterwards, she planted her boots in Maine where she reported for two years for an NBC station; Kaitlyn researched, shot, wrote, edited and anchored her stories daily.

Kaitlyn approaches her day with the belief that everyone in life has a personal story; and whether it is one of excitement, desperation, or hurt, there are elements that will impact and maybe change the lives of viewers. She is a journalist that strives for purpose, brings truth, and helps others. She joined Action News Jax in December 2015.

Outside of work, Kaitlyn stays busy with volunteering. She loves working with local non-profit organizations and children with life-threatening illnesses. She also has a keen love for the stairmaster at the gym and spending time tubing on the open waters.

If you have a story idea or just want to say hi, you can email her at KChana@ActionNewsJax.com

