Letisha Bereola anchors Action News Jax This Morning.

She joined CBS47/FOX30 Action News Jax in October 2014 as a reporter and was weekend evening anchor before joining the morning team.

Before moving to Jacksonville, Letisha worked at WALA FOX10 News in Mobile, Alabama where she was an anchor and reporter for three years.

She started her career as a reporter at WCTV in Tallahassee, Florida.

During her time in Jacksonville, Letisha has been at the forefront of high-profile breaking news including the discovery of Kamiyah Mobley, the newborn stolen from a Jacksonville hospital and found 18 years later, Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Irma and the Florida State University campus library shooting.

In Mobile, Letisha extensively covered the impacts of a foul chemical smell and its link to a major gas company and the heartbreaking effects of synthetic marijuana in South Alabama.

Letisha has had some incredible opportunities during her time at Action News Jax, including covering a local American Idol contestant in Los Angeles (#TeamTyanna) and rappelling down a downtown building — live — to help raise money for Boys Scout of America.

In 2016, Letisha was named a Black Pages “Florida Top 20 under 40” for her work in Jacksonville and accomplishments, including becoming the first Florida A&M University broadcast journalism student to land a reporter position in a Top 60 market right out of college.

Letisha was recognized in New York City at the 2017 Black Women in Media awards, where she was given the “Influencer” award.

Letisha was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio and moved to small town Florida when she was a teenager.

When she’s not chasing stories, she’s chasing her toddler Miles, reading books, hanging with her husband and trying out new recipes.

