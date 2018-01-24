1 killed in Putnam stabbing, fatal shooting

0

Putnam authorities arrested a man who is accused of stabbing one person and fatally shooting another Tuesday.

At 5:10 p.m., deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a stabbing in the area of State Road 20 and County Road 315 in Interlachen.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies found a man dead in a home at 216 Cologne St. and determined that he had been shot.

Witnesses told deputies a male, identified as John Webb, was last seen running from the rear of the residence.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies deployed a K9 unit and established a perimeter as well as deploying the agency’s unmanned aerial vehicle unit.

Webb was found and taken into custody after he tried to flee the area of Southwest 56th Avenue and State Road 20.

Deputies said several people were inside when the shooting and stabbing took place.

The stabbing victim has been transported to Shands UF. His condition is unknown, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office said the deceased victim's name will be released once next of kin has been notified.

Action News Jax has requested more information regarding the incident and will provide updates as soon as it becomes available.



