  1 killed in crash on Race Track Road in St. Johns County

    One person has died after a truck flipped during a crash Thursday evening, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

    The crash at Race Track Road near Durbin Creek Boulevard involved a truck and a white car. 

    The drivers were taken to Orange Park Medical Center.

    Traffic going east on Race Track Road is being detoured onto Durbin Creek Boulevard turning right.

    Traffic coming from U.S. 1 westbound on Race Track is not being blocked. Authorities advise drivers to proceed with caution going through the intersection of Race Track and Durbin Creek Boulevard. 

