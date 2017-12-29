  • Woman killed in mobile home fire near Mayport

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville investigators are working to determine the cause of a mobile home fire near Mayport that left a woman dead early Friday morning. 

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the fire happened at 12:32 a.m. at the 2800 block of Regas Drive West in the Wonderwood area.

    At least 20 firefighters were on the scene as they battled the flames. Once firefighters entered the home, they found a deceased woman inside, according to JSO. At this time, there were no other known occupants inside the mobile home, police said.

    JSO homicide detectives and the State Fire Marshall were on the scene. 

