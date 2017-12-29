Woman killed in mobile home fire near Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville investigators are working to determine the cause of a mobile home fire near Mayport that left a woman dead early Friday morning.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the fire happened at 12:32 a.m. at the 2800 block of Regas Drive West in the Wonderwood area.
Action News Jax just learned a woman died in the mobile home fire in Wonderwood. We were the only news station at the JSO briefing. Our live reports begin at 4:28 on Action News Jax This Morning on FOX30. pic.twitter.com/YmS9Q4LAwO— Jerry Goodman (@ANJaxEPGoodman) December 29, 2017
Action News Jax saw at least 20 firefighters at the Mayport home. We'll be there when police give a media briefing. pic.twitter.com/unNy2uA3bA— Jerry Goodman (@ANJaxEPGoodman) December 29, 2017
At least 20 firefighters were on the scene as they battled the flames. Once firefighters entered the home, they found a deceased woman inside, according to JSO. At this time, there were no other known occupants inside the mobile home, police said.
JSO homicide detectives and the State Fire Marshall were on the scene.
Crews working Regas Dr fire pic.twitter.com/mBYCUHNpZP— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) December 29, 2017
This is video of JFRD when they originally responded to mobile home fire on Regas Dr. Firefighters found 1 woman dead inside @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/j4UGhxbKIy— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) December 29, 2017
Here's a look at the damage to a Regas Dr. mobile home where fire crews found a woman dead inside. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/aJg0SwQmLv— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) December 29, 2017
