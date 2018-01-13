$10K worth of items stolen from Jacksonville church

0

A Jacksonville church was targeted by thieves and about $10,000 worth of stuff stolen.

The bishop of Southside Church of God in Christ said his office was ransacked and doors were pried open.

“In their mindset, this is an easy prey, the church,” Bishop Edward Robinson said.

A Bishop found the front door to his church shattered & his office door was pried open. He says close to $10k worth of stuff was stolen @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/bXeEtEDCYP — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) January 13, 2018

When Robinson showed up to his church Friday morning, he said the first thing he noticed was shattered glass.

“Glass was to the pavement. Glass everywhere,” Robinson said.

Once the thieves got inside, he said they must have gone straight to his office because nothing in the sanctuary was taken. Robinson thinks he was targeted.

“I don’t think a total stranger would walk through here and go straight to the office area,” Robinson said.

When he last left his office, he said the doors were locked, but someone pried them open.

The safe in his closet was taken right off the wall. He says he thinks the thieves are people he knows because they came straight to his office @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/AJEuTdTGu4 — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) January 13, 2018

“They had to have some kind of equipment,” Robinson said.

A safe was once on the wall in his closet. Robinson said there was money, old coins, watches and keepsakes inside, but it was all stolen.

“I think it’s the worst kind of crime going to a church in God’s house and taking advantage of not only buildings, but lives based around this,” Robinson said.

Robinson said he plans to have a new door on his church by the end of the weekend.

The back window is also cracked where it looks like they also attempted to break in @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/9j9mIQ3ayc — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) January 13, 2018

