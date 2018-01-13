  • $10K worth of items stolen from Jacksonville church

    By: Danielle Avitable , Action News Jax

    A Jacksonville church was targeted by thieves and about $10,000 worth of stuff stolen.

    The bishop of Southside Church of God in Christ said his office was ransacked and doors were pried open. 

    “In their mindset, this is an easy prey, the church,” Bishop Edward Robinson said. 

    When Robinson showed up to his church Friday morning, he said the first thing he noticed was shattered glass. 

    “Glass was to the pavement. Glass everywhere,” Robinson said. 

    Once the thieves got inside, he said they must have gone straight to his office because nothing in the sanctuary was taken. Robinson thinks he was targeted. 

    “I don’t think a total stranger would walk through here and go straight to the office area,” Robinson said.   

    When he last left his office, he said the doors were locked, but someone pried them open.

    “They had to have some kind of equipment,” Robinson said. 

    A safe was once on the wall in his closet. Robinson said there was money, old coins, watches and keepsakes inside, but it was all stolen. 

    “I think it’s the worst kind of crime going to a church in God’s house and taking advantage of not only buildings, but lives based around this,” Robinson said. 

    Robinson said he plans to have a new door on his church by the end of the weekend.

