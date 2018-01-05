'15 going to jail; three big gulps': Clay County sheriff announces narcotics arrests

0

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Video uploaded to Facebook on Friday showed Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels nonchalantly sipping on his morning cup of Joe when he announced the arrest of 15 suspects in a narcotics bust.

The Sheriff's Office announced the arrests on social media with the video, which showed a row of individuals sitting alongside a curb in the Orange Park neighborhood of Hickory Glen.

The video continued by shifting the focus to Sheriff Daniels, who was donned in a peacoat with a mug in his hand. He said the Sheriff's Office had served a search warrant for what he calls a "narcotics house."

Daniels, in the video, called the drug bust "Operation: You are Warned" after saying the house had been "warned and warned again."

He said all 15 individuals that came from the residence were previously warned that deputies would return if the act continued.

"I say it time and time again," Daniels said in the video. "And folks don't seem to believe what I'm saying. As the sheriff of Clay County, I'm telling you that if you want to commit crimes in the county, you've got options: You can stop what you're doing. You can leave Clay County. Or, you can be on the receiving end of this."

At this point in the video, Daniels led the camera inside the house, and continued to warn those to not commit crimes in the county.

"The end result will be me standing in your living room--like I said--drinking my morning cup of coffee," Daniels said before he took a swig from his mug. "15 going to jail. Three big gulps."

The Sheriff's Office is still investigating the scene and has not yet released any further information. Action News Jax is working to get more information as it becomes available.

Watch the video in full here:

