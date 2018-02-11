0 15-year-old boy shot in neck while riding bicycle, Jacksonville police say

A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the neck Saturday while riding his bike in a Jacksonville neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

He’s among three children hurt in shootings in Jacksonville in the past three days.

“I was raking the yard, these kids walk by. Next thing you know, you see the police riding by,” Joshua G. said. He was among several neighbors outside their homes on Beaverbrook Place Saturday afternoon as police investigated.

Officers said the boy rode his bike to a friend’s house after being shot and asked for help.

It’s not clear where the shooting occurred or if the boy was targeted.

“It’s just the world we live in. Everyone has guns now, right? Legally and illegally,” Joshua G. said.

The 15-year-old was shot just two days after an 11-year-old and 13-year-old were hurt in a shooting on Lewis Street near Goodwin Street.

On Friday, police released surveillance photos of a black Toyota Camry believed to be involved in the shooting.

JSO said all three children are expected to be OK.

“Police ride by that way, someone gets shot that way. No one gets caught,” Joshua G. said. “It’s a big old cycle of hatred.”

JSO is asking anyone who witnessed either shooting to call the sheriff’s office or Crime Stoppers.

