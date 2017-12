0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 19-year-old man died at a hospital on Christmas Eve after being shot in the Jacksonville's Lincoln Hill area.

Officers said they were called out to the 9900 block of Lancashire Drive about a person who was shot in the Waterbrook Falls subdivision.

Emergency personnel took the teenager to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said witnesses reported seeing a light blue Nissan four-door car leaving the scene.

Officers found a vehicle matching that description stopped nearby.Investigators said there were three people in that car who have been detained.

Police said one person inside the car had an injury that was not life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

Sgt. Smith says at 4:30 they received a call saying a person was shot in the 9900 block of Lancashire Dr. which is the Waterbrook Falls subdivision. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/NULnzLzWY4 — Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) December 25, 2017

Witnesses reported seeing a baby blue Nissan four-door car leaving the scene. #JSO found a vehicle matching that description stopped nearby. Investigators say there was 3 people in that car who have been detained. @ActionNewsJax — Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) December 25, 2017

#JSO has two crime scenes they’re collecting evidence from after a teenager was shot and killed. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/QpYCIo2tgO — Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) December 25, 2017

© 2017 Cox Media Group.