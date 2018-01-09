2 in life-threatening condition in Wesconnett triple shooting

Two people are in life-threatening condition following a triple shooting in Wesconnett Monday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.
Police said they received a call about three people shot in the 5100 block of Banshee Avenue. Police said one person was taken to a nearby hospital while the other two individuals were driven to a hospital.
JSO: 3 people shot on Banshee Road. 2 in life threatening condition. @RussellANjax live on scene. He will have a full report @ActionNewsJax CBS47 FOX30 at 11p— John Bachman (@BachmanANjax) January 9, 2018
#JSO says they believe this was an isolated incident. Don't have any suspect or suspect vehicle info to release. @ActionNewsJax— Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) January 9, 2018
Police could not say which individuals are in critical condition. Currently, police have no further information regarding a suspect as they investigate the incident.
Action News Jax is following the story and will provide more information as it becomes available.
