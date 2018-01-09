  • 2 in life-threatening condition in Wesconnett triple shooting

    Updated:

    Two people are in life-threatening condition following a triple shooting in Wesconnett Monday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. 

    Police said they received a call about three people shot in the 5100 block of Banshee Avenue. Police said one person was taken to a nearby hospital while the other two individuals were driven to a hospital. 

    Police could not say which individuals are in critical condition. Currently, police have no further information regarding a suspect as they investigate the incident. 

    Action News Jax is following the story and will provide more information as it becomes available. 

     

