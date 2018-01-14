2 killed in Moncrief traffic crash after car runs red light

Two people are dead following a crash in Jacksonville's Moncrief neighborhood.
On Saturday at 11:03 a.m., Elaine B. Prestigiacomo, 51, was driving south in the 7800 block of New Kings Road. As her vehicle was going through the green light at Moncrief Road, another vehicle ran the red light traveling west on Moncrief Road, which caused the crash.
Police said Prestigiacomo and her front seat passenger, 75-year-old Zelda T. Eckstein, died at the scene.
The backseat passenger of Prestigiacomo's car was in critical condition and taken to a local hospital.
The driver in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Police said the traffic deaths are the fourth and fifth ones in 2018 in Duval County.
