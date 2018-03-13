  • 2 major prescribed burns in Jacksonville area

    By: Brittney Donovan , Action News Jax

    Updated:

    PHOTO GALLERY: Prescribed burn along I-295, JTB

    There are three controlled burns going on in the Jacksonville area Tuesday.

    Florida Forest Service says 800 acres are being burned.

    County

    Authorized Burner

    Acres 

    Location

    Purpose of Burn

    Baker

    Private Landowner

    60

    1 ¼ miles west of CR229 and 2 miles north of John Mann Road

    Silviculture/ Wildlife

    Duval

    Private Landowner

    650

    1 ¼ miles east of I-295 and 2 miles south of Butler Blvd.

    Silviculture/ Hazard Reduction

    St Johns

    Florida Fisk and Wildlife Conservation Commission

    90

    Guana Wildlife Management Area, 1 ½ miles west of A1A and 1 12/ miles south of Mickler Road

    Silviculture/ Wildlife

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    If you see smoke, Tweet us your photos using the hashtag #Firstalertwx

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 major prescribed burns in Jacksonville area

  • Headline Goes Here

    JSO: Man screams 'Kill me, just shoot me now' during traffic stop

  • Headline Goes Here

    Clay deputies arrest man accused of leaving threatening note on high school door

  • Headline Goes Here

    Motorcyclist dies after crashing into guardrail on Arlington Expressway

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gunman on the run after shooting at Westside Jacksonville apartments