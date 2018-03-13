PHOTO GALLERY: Prescribed burn along I-295, JTB
There are three controlled burns going on in the Jacksonville area Tuesday.
Florida Forest Service says 800 acres are being burned.
|
County
|
Authorized Burner
|
Acres
|
Location
|
Purpose of Burn
|
Baker
|
Private Landowner
|
60
|
1 ¼ miles west of CR229 and 2 miles north of John Mann Road
|
Silviculture/ Wildlife
|
Duval
|
Private Landowner
|
650
|
1 ¼ miles east of I-295 and 2 miles south of Butler Blvd.
|
Silviculture/ Hazard Reduction
|
St Johns
|
Florida Fisk and Wildlife Conservation Commission
|
90
|
Guana Wildlife Management Area, 1 ½ miles west of A1A and 1 12/ miles south of Mickler Road
|
Silviculture/ Wildlife
If you see smoke, Tweet us your photos using the hashtag #Firstalertwx
No need to to call 9-1-1 if you see this along JTB or 295.....it’s a controlled burn....but thanks for looking out for us pic.twitter.com/qZHfwNGgAK— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) March 13, 2018
Just In: Viewers worried about SS smoke. Florida Forest Service tells us it's prescribed burn. Under control at this point. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/yZJZJjcvr1— Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) March 13, 2018
Something burning east of 95. Near CR 210 @FFS_Jax @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/oEL7ExMulI— John Bachman (@BachmanANjax) March 13, 2018
Ponte Vedra - burn actually in Nocatee pic.twitter.com/0PCNCJNU6N— Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) March 13, 2018
#firstalertwx big day of prescribed burns today - fires set intentionally prior to the peak of the wildfire season @WOKVNews https://t.co/HIqZcVBC85— Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) March 13, 2018
#firstalertwx 600+ acres of prescribed burns today @StJohnsCounty @duvalcountyfl - winds out of NW will send smoke to the SE @WOKVNews @FLForestService @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/Ykf7y767OA— Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) March 13, 2018
650 acre prescribed burn visible from the town center. pic.twitter.com/AZKcaDYe3n— Lorena Inclán (@LorenaANjax) March 13, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
