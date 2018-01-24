0

A Gainesville woman found her husband’s Spotify Premium login information leaked online.

It’s the same email and password he was using for multiple accounts.

“It makes me angry. I don’t know why anyone would do this,” said Rachel, who has asked Action News Jax to only use her first name because her husband’s email and password are still online for anyone to see.

Rachel said she became suspicious on Monday night, when her husband got three notifications saying there were transactions on his PayPal account.

It’s an account where he used the same email and password as he did on music streaming service, Spotify.

“So, I decided to just Google it and came across this list on this forum that has many different emails and passwords for Spotify,” said Rachel.

Action News Jax asked Spotify how 2,065 usernames and passwords wound up on the website.

“No Spotify login credentials have leaked and our user information is secure. We always pay attention to breaches of other services and take steps to help our users secure their Spotify accounts when those occur because many people use the same login and password combination for multiple services. That is most likely where this came from,” said Spotify spokesman Graham James in an emailed statement.

“It’s scary. I don’t know how they would have gotten that information. What else do they have?” Rachel said.

One way to check if you’re on a similar list: Do a Google search of your most-used usernames and passwords.

“I just want people to know that this information is out there. It could happen to anybody,” said Rachel.

Rachel said her husband has already changed all his passwords.



