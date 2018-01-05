2nd Alarmers offer support to firefighters battling blazes in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - St Johns County firefighters have a tough job saving lives in harsh conditions, but they have backup.
A volunteer group called 2nd Alarmers Association of St Johns County began a few years ago.
Members help at fire scenes and any other events at which firefighters need help.
“Refilling air bottles, changing out air bottles, setting up hydration stations,” said St Johns County spokesperson Jeremy Robshaw of the actions volunteers perform.
Robshaw said in 2017, the 2nd Alarmers Association members volunteered almost 3,000 hours.
“It’s pretty common that any time you have a structure fire, you have one or two of those members that will show up,” Robshaw said.
A volunteer said the group is looking for more help.
It’s a way to give back to the men and women who risk their lives every day.
For more information on how to volunteer, visit the 2nd Alarmers of St. Johns County - Tactical Support Facebook page.
