3 kids struggling after mom killed in Jacksonville crash Christmas Day

The children of a woman killed on Christmas are remembering the good times they had with her.

“She never did normal smiling photos. She always did duck face or peace signs,” said daughter Meadow Hodges.

Her mother, Heather Merchant Da Silva, was hit and killed by a car crossing Arlington Expressway.

“I got a phone call from her boyfriend and he said, 'Can you sit down for a second?'” Hodges said.

Now, her kids are left trying to figure out how they are going to pay for her to be cremated.

“It’s a lot of money just to cremate her because that was her wish. She always wanted to be in a necklace like I have my grandpa,” Hodges said.

The oldest daughter says she’s worried she may have to pull from her college fund to cremate her mother.

UPDATE, 12/28/17, 9 p.m.: After the family's story aired on Action News Jax on Thursday night, a man told reporter Deanna Bettineschi that he is paying for the cremation.

Before this man's donation, aGoFundMe page was previously set up for the family. To learn more about that, click here.

