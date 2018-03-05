3 motorcyclists killed in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three motorcyclist have died in crashes this weekend, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.
In the first crash, 28-year-old Luke Porter was killed Saturday night when a Chrysler struck him on Main Street.
Two more motorcyclists were killed Sunday in Jacksonville.
Alexander Lee Nearbin, 25, died early Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on Belfort Road and West Gate Parkway, police said. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced Nearbin dead at the scene.
The third motorcyclist, identified as 23-year-old Dillon M. Mullis, was in a traffic accident in the 41000 block of Herschel Street. Police said Mullis was traveling southbound on Herschel Street, approaching Beverly Avenue. He struck an SUV that was turning left from Beverly Avenue and was ejected from his motorcycle.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}