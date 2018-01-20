3 people in truck injured in crash involving Jacksonville police cruiser

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three people were thrown from a pickup truck that was involved in a crash with a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office cruiser on Friday night.
The three people thrown from the truck were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. The officer involved in the crash is OK.
The crash happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Merrill and Fort Caroline roads. Police said the officer was trying to make a left turn at Merrill onto Fort Caroline when it crashed into the truck.
"To have that crash, you would have to assume that the light was red and the other vehicle blew the red light," said JSO Lt. Steve Mullen.
Police believe the truck ran a red light, but investigators are still trying to figure out exactly how the crash happened.
JSO says three people were thrown from a truck after colliding with a cruiser - they have serious injuries. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Jw3FnP9Eu5— Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) January 20, 2018
Police say three people were ejected from this truck after colliding with a JSO car - they have serious injuries. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/qXutgPoP4k— Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) January 20, 2018
