31 arrested in Nassau County drug bust

NASSAU CO. Fla. - The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 31 people and seized a range of drugs as the result of a special operation to reduce illegal drug activity called “Operation The Dedication”.
NCSO says the ran multiple undercover operations between June and November 2017. In addition to the arrests, NCSO says they seized 98 pills, 218.63 grams of cocaine, 32.43 grams of methamphetamine, 972.85 grams of marijuana, $7,809 in cash, and two vehicles.
The people who were arrested are described by NCSO as drug dealers and repeat offenders. They’re asking the community to continue to provide tips and information so they can continue to target illegal drug sales and activity.
Suspects arrested under “Operation The Dedication”:
- Tyrone Gary Rushing, 27, from Fernandina Beach, Sale of Cocaine, Sale of Controlled Substance
- Latoya Catrice Clay, 30, from Fernandina Beach, Sale of Cocaine
- Gary Leonard Clay, 53, from Fernandina Beach, Sale of Cocaine, Sale of Controlled Substance
- Woodrow Whaley Wingate, 39, from Yulee, Sale of Controlled Substance
- Daryl Raynard Turner, 53, from Fernandina Beach, Sale of Cocaine
- Vincent Joseph Jones, Jr., 46, from Fernandina Beach, Sale of Cocaine
- Bryan Keith Hyers, 43, from Hilliard, Sale of Methamphetamine
- Tyrone Lavon Lee, Jr., 27, from Hilliard, Sale of Methamphetamine
- Michael Andre Kilgore, Jr., 30, from Yulee, Sale of Controlled Substance
- Xavier Isaac Stewart, 22, from Fernandina Beach, Sale of Cocaine
- Terrace Dalone Parker, 40, from Fernandina Beach, Sale of Cocaine
- Nakita Mechelle McLean, 27, from Fernandina Beach, Sale of Cocaine
- Dylan Ryan Livesay, 24, from Jacksonville, Sale of Cocaine, Sale of Controlled Substance
- John Edward McKnatt, 57, from Jacksonville, Sale of Cocaine
- Zane Holloway, 21, from Kingsland Georgia, Sale of Cocaine, Sale of Controlled Substance
- Christina Waters, 23, from Jacksonville, Sale of Controlled Substance
- Patrick Donovan Stokes, Jr., 29, from Hilliard, Sale of Methamphetamine
- Andrew Nareal Johnson, 46, from Callahan, Sale of Cocaine, Sale of Controlled Substance
- Caleb Bentroy Edward Simmons, 20, from Fernandina Beach, Sale of Cocaine
- Larry Javon Roberts, 40, from Fernandina Beach, Sale of Cocaine
- David Wade Shearin, 35, from Yulee, Possession of Methamphetamine
- Joseph Glenn Camp, 50, from Fernandina Beach, Sale of Methamphetamine
- Joshua Harris Hughes, 22, from Hilliard, Sale of Methamphetamine
- Samuel Williams, 30, from Jacksonville, Sale of Cocaine
- Justin Redding, 35, from Callahan, Sale of Methamphetamine
- Amber Mencner, 27, from Hilliard, Possession of Methamphetamine
- Craig Henderson, 26, from Blackshear Georgia, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell
- Ryan Willey, 27, from Callahan, Sale of Methamphetamine
- Joshua Swing, 33, from Kingsland Georgia, Sale of Methamphetamine
- Casey Mims, 27, from Hilliard, Sale of Methamphetamine
- Carlos Fernando Wong, 35, from Fernandina Beach, Trafficking Cocaine
