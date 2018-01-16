5 people shot a day after fatal shooting in city of Alachua

ALACHUA, Fla. - Five people have been shot Monday in the city of Alachua and city police believe the shooting is in retaliation from one that happened the night before, Alachua Police Department said.
In a press conference, Sgt. Jesse Sandusky said that at 6:37 p.m. police responded to the shooting at 14223 Northwest 156 Place.
Sandusky said the victims were taken to a nearby hospital and their conditions are unknown. Two of the victims are juveniles and three of them are adults, Sandusky said.
The Alachua Police Department called in the Alachua County Sheriff's Office to help conduct the investigation. Sandusky said the department is sending an area unit to try to locate any potential suspects.
Police said Monday's shooting could be in retaliation of a shooting that happened Sunday at about 1:45 p.m. In the Sunday shooting, a man was shot and killed. The man was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital, Sandusky said.
Police said homicides are rarities in the city of Alachua, with the last one being in 2007, Sandusky said.
The investigation into both shooting remain active.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
