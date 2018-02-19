  • 7-year-old dies in Jacksonville shooting

    Updated:

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A child has died in a shooting Sunday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

    Police said the shooting involved two victims, including a 7-year-old who was shot to death. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Mt. Herman Street in the Durkeeville area. 

    Police said the second shooting victim, an adult, was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. 

    Police are expected to provide a briefing with more information. 

    Refresh this page, watch Action News Jax on CBS47 at 11 and download our news app to receive updates on this breaking story. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories