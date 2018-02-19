7-year-old dies in Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A child has died in a shooting Sunday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.
Police said the shooting involved two victims, including a 7-year-old who was shot to death. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Mt. Herman Street in the Durkeeville area.
Update: 7 year old child shot has died. Second victim shot (adult) was transported with non-life threatening injuries. https://t.co/8bQfenJ9hq— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 19, 2018
Police said the second shooting victim, an adult, was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Police are expected to provide a briefing with more information.
We're on our way to this shooting that involves a child being in critical condition. @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/5MQRUh4kit— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) February 19, 2018
Update: 7 year old child shot is in life threatening condition. Second victim shot transported with non-life threatening injuries - unknown if its an older child or an adult at this time. https://t.co/8bQfenJ9hq— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 19, 2018
#BREAKING: We’re working to gather more information about the shooting that involves two reported children victims. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/cbD2xsme1k— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) February 19, 2018
#JSO Homicide Unit is enroute to the scene. https://t.co/YXE3TzdLW4— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 19, 2018
