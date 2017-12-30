Action News Jax Investigates: Sex offenders on Jacksonville-area college campuses

It’s the last thing many college students expect: sex offenders sharing the hallways with them.
Action News Jax searched five nearby main campuses and discovered Florida State College at Jacksonville had the highest number of sex offenders with ties to the main campus at 19, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
FDLE measures offenders and predators registered as either enrolled, employed or volunteering in its university offender search.
The University of North Florida’s main campus came in second with four sex offenders. At the University of Florida’s main campus in Gainesville, there were three and at Florida State University's main campus in Tallahassee, there were two.
FDLE said Jacksonville University has no registered sex offenders.
We spoke to a UNF student about the results.
Freshman Kansas Lawver said, “Yeah, that’s kind of crazy to me. I feel like there definitely needs to be an extent of who you let into your school.”
FSCJ said it does not allow predators and requires all offenders to self-report.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}