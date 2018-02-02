0 Robert Wagner, Natalie Wood case has St. Augustine connection

Nearly 40 years after the unexplained drowning of movie star Natalie Wood, her then-husband actor Robert Wagner has now been named a person of interest.

Four people were on the yacht that night in 1981: Wood, Wagner, Christopher Walken and Dennis Davern, a captain who lives in St. Augustine.

Wood’s drowning, after disappearing from the yacht, was originally ruled an accident.

The new development revealed by "48 HOURS" backs up what Davern has been telling Action News Jax for years.

Davern told Action News Jax in 2011 that Wood’s famous husband didn’t want to call for help for two hours after she disappeared.

“She was very, very afraid of the water. Had no desire to even get near it,” Davern said.

Wood starred in movies like "Gypsy" and "Rebel without a Cause."

In 2011, the investigation was reopened, but the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department denied Wagner was a suspect.

But then in 2012, the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office changed Woods’ manner of death on her death certificate from accidental drowning to “drowning and other undetermined factors.”

The autopsy report indicated there were a number of bruises on Wood's body that appeared to be fresh.

“She looked like a victim of an assault,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Detective Ralph Hernandez.

Davern told Action News Jax in 2011 that Wagner was drunk and jealous the night Wood disappeared and accused Christopher Walken of flirting with her.

“Robert Wagner just lost his temper, and broke a wine bottle on the coffee table, and said what are you trying to do, blank my wife?” Davern said.

Davern said Walken went to his room while Wood and Wagner argued.

For the first time, investigators told "48 HOURS" that two new witnesses from a neighboring boat have come forward, corroborating Davern’s story about the fight.

“I’ve been trying to get this out for many, many years. And no one would listen,” said Davern.

Investigators said Wagner is a person of interest, not a suspect.



