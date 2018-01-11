Added protection for St. Augustine officers who arrest panhandlers for other offenses

0

City of St. Augustine leaders say crime associated with panhandling is threatening the city’s quaint environment.

They say panhandling is correlated with having open containers, defecating in public and violating no-camping ordinances.

Because federal courts ruled panhandling is constitutionally protected under the First Amendment, the city wants to protect officers who arrest panhandlers for other offenses.

Officers will have access to insurance coverage by the city for more than $1 million for individual claims brought against them.

“Oh, it feels absolutely great. Any kind of support. Any kind of support from anybody for law enforcement is always a great thing,” said Cecilia Aiple, public information officer for the St. Augustine Police Department.

The city said officers have always had access to this protection, but the extra scrutiny around the city’s panhandling problem made them formally address it.

