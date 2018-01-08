  • Person injured in kerosene heater fire in North Jacksonville

    By: Action News Jax

    Updated:

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An adult was taken to the hospital Sunday night after being injured in a fire that officials said involved a kerosene heater.

    The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the fire on Plumbridge Court in North Jacksonville.

    Officials said the kerosene heater caught fire in a bedroom, and the adult then dragged the heater to the living room. After that, the heater apparently exploded.

    The adult was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

