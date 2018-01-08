Person injured in kerosene heater fire in North Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An adult was taken to the hospital Sunday night after being injured in a fire that officials said involved a kerosene heater.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the fire on Plumbridge Court in North Jacksonville.
Officials said the kerosene heater caught fire in a bedroom, and the adult then dragged the heater to the living room. After that, the heater apparently exploded.
The adult was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
We just arrived on scene of a structure fire at Plumbridge Ct. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/0gxQxnUHH0— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) January 8, 2018
An adult transported to the hospital for minor injuries involving a kerosene heater exploding inside the home. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/rfKvv4nO6A— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) January 8, 2018
Officials tell us the kerosene heater caught fire in a bedroom before an adult dragged it to the living room where it apparently “exploded.” @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Ex6PIabPJn— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) January 8, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}