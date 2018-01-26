0 After Larry Nassar abuse scandal, Jacksonville-area gyms, advocates work to empower young athletes

Local gymnastics centers are pushing the conversation toward self-empowerment in hopes young athletes find their voices.

This comes a day after local mother Jenny Howard told Action News Jax her daughter, Jessica Howard, was one of the first gymnastic-winners to spark the movement to speak up against former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

“How devastating disappointing … and absolutely disgusted … that that the more this has come out, the more that they knew,” Howard said.

Nassar was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison for multiple sex crimes after a seven-day hearing that drew more than 150 young women to publicly confront him and speak of their abuse.

Young athletes said the actions of the 156 young women who accused Nassar of assault are influencing them.

“A real demonstration of strength through vulnerability, so they were very open about how wounded they were, but how strong that came across. They came across as being strong for being so willing to let other people see their broken spots,” civil rights attorney Nancy Hogshead-Makar said.

Hogshead-Makar, who is a 3-time Olympic champion in swimming, is using sports as a vehicle for social change. She’s also the founder of Champion Women and has been a tireless advocate for the promotion, protection and support of girls and women in sport.

“We all got to see that this is a really big deal. That’s all the more reason why we need to take these safety measures seriously,” Hogshead-Makar said.

TNT Gymnastics and Fitness program director Lauren Parsons said the gym's goal has always been to have an open relationship with children and to encourage them to find their voices.

“These are our future leaders -- board members, CEOs -- and we’re training them here. We’re teaching them to persevere,” Parsons said.

There is a push to get Congress to pass legislation that aims to protect athletes from predators. A bill was passed in the Senate and is waiting for approval in the House of Representatives before it would arrive on President Donald Trump’s desk.

Hogshead-Makar is asking for the community to join in by signing an online petition in order to help pass the statute to protect young athletes from sexual abuse.

“It does the things that the Olympic Committee has failed to do,” Hogshead-Makar said.

The legislation would require mandatory reporting for suspected abuse, provide legal protection and recover monetary damages for sexual abuse victims.

“I don’t know why athletics has some exception to every other child protection arena that there is,” Hogshead-Makar said.

TNT Gymnastics & Fitness gym said it takes a village to create a safe and supportive environment.

“We're going to do our best to create an absolute positive atmosphere and culture for these kids, so they never feel fearful or ashamed to speak up and ask questions,” Parsons said.

