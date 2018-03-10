  • Aircraft crashes near boat ramp in Jacksonville

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a helicopter crash in the St. Johns Bluff area.

    The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the crash happened near the Fulton boat ramp in the St. Johns Landing Estates neighborhood.

    One person was in the ultralight aircraft  and has no injuries, JSO said.

    The Florida Aviation Authority will be handling the investigation.

