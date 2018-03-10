Aircraft crashes near boat ramp in Jacksonville

TOP STORY: Police investigate shooting in downtown Jacksonville
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a helicopter crash in the St. Johns Bluff area.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the crash happened near the Fulton boat ramp in the St. Johns Landing Estates neighborhood.
One person was in the ultralight aircraft and has no injuries, JSO said.
The Florida Aviation Authority will be handling the investigation.
#JSO is on the scene of a helicopter crash in the St Johns Landing Estates neighborhood. One person was in the helicopter and thankfully he walked away with no injuries. FAA will be handling the investigation. #JAX #Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/9JbgumLygA— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) March 10, 2018
Remarkably no injuries...one person on board— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) March 10, 2018
