Al's Pizza to open in Neptune Beach Wednesday

Al's Pizza is slated to open in Neptune Beach on Wednesday.
The new location is opening at 240 Third Street, where Al's Craft Pizza Co. opened in March 2017.
An email sent from the chain on Tuesday did not explain the change.
The Craft Pizza Co. sign has been changed to an Al's Pizza sign on the building.
