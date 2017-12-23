Amari Harley: Family files lawsuit against two city contractors, toddler found dead in septic tank

0

The family of a 3-year-old who died after falling into a septic tank has filed a lawsuit against two city contractors.

Friday marks two months since Amari Harley died. His family's attorney provided Action News Jax with a statement saying in part, "Why did the City of Jacksonville decide that safety at Bruce Park wasn't a priority? Amari had to die for the city to make that tank safe for children."

The family's attorney demands accountability and justice for Amari's family.

In October, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry addressed park safety at a press conference as city workers replaced lids to an underground tank where the boy's body was found.

Curry said the investigation into Amari's death will lead to a review of safety measures at every park in Jacksonville.

"I want every family in this city to be safe," Curry said. "Where there is neglected infrastructure, we've got to address it."

The following is the full statement from Kay Harper Williams, the family's attorney:

It has been two months since Amari Harley, a three-year-old, drowned after falling into an unsecured septic tank in Jacksonville park. Today, I filed a lawsuit against two of the City of Jacksonville’s contractors— both companies had a duty to maintain the septic tank at Bruce Park.



It is Christmas. Amari should be eagerly anticipating Santa’s arrival and his parents should be looking forward to the smile on his face as he opens gifts on Christmas morning. Instead, they have to visit their child at a cemetery and place gifts on his headstone.



In April, 2016 the City of Jacksonville knew that the septic tank lid at Bruce Park was unsafe, because the unsecured lid had been reported to them. Amari died 18 months later because the septic tank lid at Bruce Park was still unsecured. This is gross negligence. Why did the City of Jacksonville decide that safety at Bruce Park wasn’t a priority? Amari had to die for the City to make that tank safe for children—in a public park. Since Amari’s death, the lid has been changed twice—first, to concrete, and now metal. In less than two months, the City has done what it didn’t see fit to do in 18 months, despite complaints.



This gross negligence by the City of Jacksonville demonstrates a disparity in the way attention is given and resources are provided to poorer neighborhoods. As we enter the next election cycle, City leaders need to answer questions about why children are being punished because of their address. If Amari lived in an area that the City cared more about, he would be alive. But he lived in Arlington, so he died. We want answers for Amari’s death, and assurances this this will never happen again.



The Mayor claims that there will be accountability, yet, to my knowledge, the companies that were supposed to make the tank safe are still employed by the City. Jacksonville taxpayers are still footing the bill for incompetence. People who approved this contract are still employed and enjoying the holiday season. Where is the accountability? Where is the justice for Amari’s grieving family?



