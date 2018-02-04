0 Amtrak conductor who died in train collision was from Orange Park

An Amtrak conductor who was killed in a South Carolina train collision that injured over 100 others early Sunday was from Orange Park.

The Lexington County Coroner's Office identified Michael Cella, 36, of Orange Park and Amtrak engineer Michael Kempf, 54, of Savannah, Georgia, as the victims in the crash involving the Amtrak and CSX trains.

Amtrak train No. 91 was carrying 139 passengers and eight crew members from New York to Miami when it slammed into a CSX train and derailed in South Carolina.

Cella and Kempf were in the first car of the Amtrak train when the accident occurred.

Cella was a family man with two small children, according to CBS affiliate News 19 WLTX.

"He always had a smile on his face:" Rail safety expert Michael Callanan tells our CBS affiliate @WLTX that Michael Cella, conductor from Orange Park who died in Amtrak accident, was a family man with two small children @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/gZhWGkr6Uk — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) February 4, 2018

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher stated the cause of death was multiple body trauma sustained in the collision. Fisher also said several people are still in critical condition.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster in a press conference said 116 people have been taken to hospitals for minor to severe injuries.

National Transportation Safety Board chairman Robert L. Sumwalt III said Sunday both locomotives have catastrophic damage. Sumwalt said throughout the next few days, investigators are working to document information on scene as they collect perishable evidence.

The chairman said investigators have recovered forward-facing video recording from the Amtrak train, which has been sent to Washington, D.C. for investigation.

