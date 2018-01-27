0 Arlington Country Day School closes its doors without warning

Parents say they want answers after a Jacksonville school closed its doors without warning.

Arlington Country Day School informed parents Saturday morning that it shut down.

“I picked up my youngest daughter yesterday and she’s like in tears because her teachers are giving their farewells to students,” Venessa Balan said.

Balan was among several parents who expressed their concerns about how the closure was communicated.

“I’m like there’s no way this can happen halfway through,” Chuck Lantz said.

SEE ALSO: Northeast Florida school districts take steps to combat flu

Lantz says his son was a senior at Arlington Country Day. He said he’d been going to the school since seventh grade.

“My son is dyslexic,” Lantz said. “There’s no way I can put him back in a public school.”

Parents said the only notice they got about the closure was an email from the principal Saturday morning. It said the school was closed as of Jan. 26.

“Why couldn’t they have at least waited until the school year was over?” teacher Joe Bell said.

"I’m like there’s no way this can happen halfway through:" #Jacksonville parents want answers after K-12 school shuts down without notice halfway through the school year https://t.co/gW1BaWwWRg @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/VaUMtZw3Xc — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) January 27, 2018

He said 250 students were displaced and as many as 25 staff members are without jobs.

Action News Jax reached out to principal Deborah Condit to find out why the school closed but calls and emails to the school have gone unanswered.

Download the Action News Jax app for more local news

“It’s a panic when you don’t know where your child can go to school on Monday,” Grace Williams, Parson’s principal and co-owner, said.

Parson’s is right next door to Arlington Country Day. It opened its doors Saturday to help parents consider their options.

“It’s just a mess,” Balan said. “Very confusing.”

Action News Jax also reached out to the Florida Department of Education about the closure. A spokesperson said someone will answer our questions Monday.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.