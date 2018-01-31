Arlington Country Day School principal refuses to comment on reason for school's closure

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On Tuesday, parents walked into Arlington Country Day School looking for answers, but walked out with only school supplies.
They told Action News Jax that school Principal Deborah Condit gave no explanation for the school’s shutdown on Friday.
Action News Jax tracked down Condit on Tuesday and confronted her with the parents' concerns.
She told us parents had knowledge of why the school shut down and, apart from that, she had no other comment.
So, we asked parents if they had been given a reason for Arlington Country Day School's abrupt closure.
“I do not know. I did not even know the school was shutting down,” Keneshia Kirkland said.
Parents said that, even as the school is closing, the principal is making promises about returning field trip funds and medical documents.
On Monday, Action News Jax uncovered several lawsuits accusing the school of owing tens of thousands of dollars.
The Florida Department of Education said it suspended the school’s scholarship program and payments on Jan. 19 for failure to provide important records.
When we asked where those records are, Condit said, “I’m sorry, but no comment.”
Parents say they’re cutting their losses and looking for new schools.
