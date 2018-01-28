0 Man, woman killed in Jacksonville, Orange Park crashes

A man and woman are dead after crashes in Jacksonville and Orange Park person on Saturday.

One of the crashes happened near Normandy Boulevard and Blair Road, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

A man and woman were trying to cross the intersection at Blair Road when the man was hit by a tractor-trailer, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The woman was hit by debris and taken to a local hospital. She is expected to be OK, FHP said.

In a separate crash in Orange Park, a 19-year-old woman was struck and killed at Blanding Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue.

FHP said the woman was walking in the crosswalk with two friends when a small passenger car hit her. FHP said the friends are OK, and the driver stayed on scene when authorities arrived.

A couple of people tell me they knew the man who was killed. Said he was often without a place to live, believe he was a pedestrian here. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/r6wX93XMMX — Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) January 28, 2018

Looks like this involves at least a pickup truck and a semi truck without the trailer. @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/eKsBCpR81B — Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) January 28, 2018

