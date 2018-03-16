At least one dead after people report feeling ill in Jacksonville

Fire rescue crews are investigating an area in Jacksonville after reports of at least one person dead on Friday. This comes after reports of an odor making people feel ill on Friday.
Jacksonville Fire And Rescue crews are investigating the odor in the 5600 Block of Greenland Road. JFRD said in a tweet people are reporting feeling ill.
This is a developing story. We have a crew heading out to the scene. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch Action News Jax for the latest updates.
Crews are investigating an odor in the 5600 Block of Greenland Rd... people are reporting feeling ill.— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) March 16, 2018
Command has reported one fatality at this scene— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) March 16, 2018
WATCH: Sky Action News Jax is in the area where fire rescue officials received reports of people feeling ill.
