Baby born on day of Jacksonville Jaguars home playoff game

0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nora and her husband, Dave, are die-hard Jacksonville Jaguars fans.

Their first date was at a Jags game; they got engaged when Blake Bortles got drafted. Now, their second son was born right after the Jags won their playoff victory game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Nora said she and her husband were both at the game when she started feeling contractions. They left at the end of the second quarter.

“They got to be five, four minutes apart. At that point, I told him we probably should go,” Nora said.

Listen: Pile On Podcast with Brent & Dan

The couple said that, when her contractions started getting closer together, they left the stadium and grabbed a pedicab to take them to their car. Then they drove to the hospital.

But the couple didn’t stop watching the game.

“She went back and then I’m sitting there waiting for them to take me back. Jalen’s interception happened and then the end of the game and the baby was probably born about five minutes later,” Dave said.

We’re sure you’re wondering about the baby boy's name. The couple said family and friends had a few suggestions.“They were suggesting different names like Jalen and Duval,” Nora said.

But the couple decided on William, and William’s older brother, Riley, is ready to teach his brother how to be a Jags fan.

Mom had contractions during yesterday's Jags game and now they have a baby boy, decked out in Jags gear! That story at 6 pic.twitter.com/ugFrrcBH4D — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaANjax) January 8, 2018

At 6:15, how this couple managed to go to the Jags game and then to get to the hospital in time to deliver their son ! pic.twitter.com/pBiEeLsIHk — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaANjax) January 8, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.